Focus at Four: Weeklong initiative at Texas A&M hopes to raise awareness about mental health

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University Student Government Association and Aggies Reaching Aggies are working to bring awareness when it comes to mental health in the college community.

With more than 60% of college students meeting the criteria for at least one mental health problem during 2020-2021, Texas A&M University is hosting its inaugural Mental Health & Suicide Awareness Week Feb. 27-March 3.

“We discovered that A&M does have a lot of mental health resources to offer students, but there is a gap between those resources and the students being aware of them,” said Case Harris, Texas A&M Student Body President.

Monday, Feb. 27

Talk Sa ves Lives - Participants will learn common risk factors and warning signs associated with suicide, and how to keep themselves and others safe. This will be a virtual training for faculty and staff . 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Register . 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Register HERE

SGA & Aggies Reaching Aggies Bannering Event (Rudder Plaza) 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

SGA Mental Health Kick-off Event (Rudder Plaza) 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Photos with Yell Leaders, Crumbl Cookies, resources and more!

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Aggies Reaching Aggies Tabling Event (Memorial Student Center 12th Man Hall) 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Coffee with a Counselor (Hullabaloo Starbucks) 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Register 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Register HERE

SGA Mental Health Panel (Gates Ballroom in MSC) 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Join us for a discussion on mental health with Dr. Fahrenwald, Associate Vice President for University Health Services, Kristie De La Garza, CAPS Licensed Professional Counselor, and Ethan Tan, Vice President of Student Services with SGA.

Wednesday, March 1

Donuts for Downloads (MSC 12th Man Hall & Engineering Quad) 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Freshman Leaders in Christ (FLIC) + Aggie Mental Health Ambassadors (AMHA) (MSC 12th Man Hall) Words of Encouragement 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

QPR Training facilitated by Aggies Reaching Aggie Volunteers (Student Services Building Room 308) 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Register 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Register HERE

Thursday, March 2

Aggie Moms and Puppies with Aggie PAWS (Rudder Plaza) 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Coffee with a Counselor (Evans Library Starbucks) 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Register 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Register HERE

Aggies Reaching Aggies Awareness Event (MSC 12th Man Hall) 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

An Evening Out in Aggie Park: Resources & Connection presented by SGA (Aggie Park) 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Resource tables, yard games, and more!

Breathe In, Stretch Out Yoga presented by Rec Sports (Hybrid) J. Wayne Stark Galleries for in-person attendees 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Register for in-person attendees 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Register HERE

Fostering Athletes’ Continued Excellence (F.A.C.E.) Mental Health Awareness Panel (MCS 2406 A) 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. This event will feature students and student-athletes sharing their stories about their mental health journey. 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. This event will feature students and student-athletes sharing their stories about their mental health journey.

Friday, March 3

Coffee with a Counselor (MSC Barnes & Noble Bookstore Starbucks) 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Register 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Register HERE

Aggies Reaching Aggies & HelpLine Bannering Event (Sbisa) 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Additional information is available on Counseling & Psychological Services’ website, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, HelpLine is the after-hours mental health service for Texas A&M University. You can call (979) 845-2700 from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. on weekdays and 24 hours a day on weekends when classes are in session. The HelpLine is supervised and run by Counseling & Psychological Services (CAPS) at Texas A&M University.

"If you or someone you care about is struggling, help IS available. You are not alone." -Case Harris, student body president. Check out https://t.co/ywBsTyAaSR to learn more. #MHSAWeek@TAMU @tamu_sga pic.twitter.com/FeYlpt3QeG — Counseling & Psychological Services (@TAMU_CAPS) February 24, 2023

