Get to know your neighbors, build a custom home at Mission Ranch

Caldwell Communities strategically map out trail systems, amenities, pools, pickle ball courts, and overall lifestyle programming.(KBTX)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Recently awarded Best Master Planned Community in the Brazos Valley by Insite Media, Mission Ranch is a community where neighbors know you by name and think of you as friends.

Lindsey Caldwell, Vice President of Digital Marketing, says Caldwell Communities strategically mapped out trail systems, amenities, pools, pickle ball courts and overall lifestyle programming.

“We are very intentional about people’s lifestyle. We do not want people going into their home and never meeting their neighbors,” she said. “We’re constantly programming events to bring our community together. That’s the difference in Caldwell Communities and Mission Ranch.”

Caldwell says Mission Ranch has a home for everyone.

“Whether it’s the newly wed couples or active adults, we’ve got a great gated patio section if you’re looking for a Game Day home. We have many available homes on the market, as well as the Southern Living Design showcase home,” she shared.

The Southern Living showcase home, a stunning, modern farmhouse design by Kurk Homes, is open to the public for the next two weekends: Feb. 24, 25, 26 and March 3, 4 and 5.

You can purchase tickets for the showcase home tour here.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit veterans organizations Camp Hope (PTSD Foundation of USA) and Operation Finally Home.

Before making your way out to the Southern Living Showcase Home, be sure to stop by the Mission Ranch Welcome Center.

“We are giving away a trip to Charleston! You can come to our Welcome Center and enter to win a weekend getaway,” Caldwell said.

Mission Ranch is located in College Station off of Feather Run, just five minutes from Kyle Field.

