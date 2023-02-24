Getting sloshed: In and out cooler air while storms continue coast to coast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week has been FILLED with nearly nonstop storm systems rolling across the Lower 48, thanks to an active jetstream pattern.

Snow, ice, wind, and a LOT of rain are battering the West Coast today as a low swirls south along the California Coastline. This same system will take an eastward turn this weekend, eventually dragging a cold front our way, a small chance for rain/storms locally, and a potential round of severe weather across far northern Texas and Oklahoma.

A series of fronts will keep our wardrobes guessing through the end of next week. (KBTX)

Overall, It’s been a docile week here in the Brazos Valley compared to our neighbors to our north. That said, we’ll still be riding on the “kiddie” coaster for the next week or two.

Yesterday’s front slipped into the area and gave us a north wind, filtering in an ever-so-small amount of that polar air. That’s been the difference between the stuffy, summer-like mornings, and the more refreshing, slightly more seasonable start to Friday. The key to the weekend forecast: Not if, but when does the gulf air win the next battle?

Latest PinPoint projections have this cooler air lasting until about midday Saturday, then the mighty gulf looks to breathe another round of warmer, humid air to finish the weekend. Even though we’re only a day away from Saturday, exactly how far this warmer air travels is still in question. For now, we’ll go for highs in the low 70s across the Central Brazos Valley, with cooler temps north, and warmer temps closer to the coast. Either way, gulf air will fully spill back into the area (with a lot of wind) by Sunday.

The south wind will pump gulf moisture into the next system, bringing storms across the Great Plains. While the storm chance for here is a touch lower, we’ll watch, wait, and see if we can grab any measurable rain Sunday night into early Monday before cooler air “sloshes” back in, and leaves us cooler for a bit.

Would you believe it? Another cold front is on tap for late next week. Early indications are this one could give us a better chance for storms, and a more potent, colder airmass. Stay tuned!

