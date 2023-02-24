Junior League of Bryan-College Station to offer deals at Bargain Blitz

League fundraiser to support programs that benefit Brazos Valley youth
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready for a shopping bonanza! The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is holding its annual Bargain Blitz on March 3 and 4.

There will be a huge selection of treasures like clothes, toys, furniture, appliances and more.

Bargain Blitz kicks off with the Preview Party where prices are double on Friday, March 3 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo.

Admission for Preview Party is $6 for adults, $3 for children, and includes a pizza dinner.

Doors reopen Saturday morning, March 4, from 8:30 a.m. to noon and again from 12:30 to 3 p.m. All day admission is $1 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.

The event serves a dual purpose as a Junior League fundraiser to support programs that benefit Brazos Valley youth and as an opportunity for residents to purchase gently used items at discounted prices.

For more information, go to jlbcs.org or visit their Facebook page.

