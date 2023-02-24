Kid to Kid expands its boutique section

Get the perfect outfit for kids or mom
THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kid to Kid children’s consignment store in Bryan is expanding its Boutique section with tons of name-branded items.

Manager, Sara O’Bannon, says Kid to Kid is the place to come and get the perfect outfit for the kids or mom. She adds they carry brands such as Matilda Jane, Cheeky Plum, Pink Chicken, Kyte Baby and more for a fraction of the retail price.

“We have hundreds, and hundreds of items, really cute stuff, great prices. We have boys and girls stuff,” shared O’Bannon.

O’Bannon explains, Kid to Kid buys and sell boutique apparel.

“Nowadays we are ordering things from Dash of Glitter, and Shein that are very Boutique styled. The great thing about those things are they are a little bit cheaper. They still have that cute style of the expensive brands but you don’t pay as much for them.”

Kid to Kid is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6p.m.

