Leon County brothers, clergy accused of sexual assault of multiple children

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -Two Leon County brothers with pastoral leadership positions at churches in Centerville and Buffalo were arrested following grand jury indictments Wednesday.

Clark A. Travis was arrested in Buffalo by Leon County Sheriff’s deputies without incident Tuesday night.

Matthew T. Travis Jr. surrendered himself to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office jail late Wednesday night.

The duo is accused of sexually assaulting at least five children, according to authorities.

After a nearly year-long investigation into the allegations, investigators say they found enough probable cause to indict the brothers.

Clark was booked and charged with five counts of Sexual Assault of a Child, and one count of Sexual Abuse of a Child-Continuous: Victim under 14. He is currently being held in the Leon County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

Matthew was booked and charged with three counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and is also being held in the Leon County Jail on a $600,000 bond.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately disclose arrest affidavits so details of the alleged assaults are limited, but sources close to the investigation tell KBTX that Matthew and Clark serve as spiritual leaders at Apostolic Life United Pentecostal Church in Buffalo and Centerville Apostolic Church in Centerville. Their exact roles in the church could not be confirmed by authorities.

Sources allege Clark and Matthew used their positions at their churches to abuse and take advantage of teenagers.

They also believe other survivors of sexual assault have not come forward.

KBTX also reached out to the Leon County District Attorney’s Office to request copies of the indictments but was told they could not be released due to the ongoing investigation and to protect the identities of the survivors.

According to experts, the vast majority of sexual assaults are not perpetrated by strangers.

Lindsey LeBlanc, Executive Director of the Sexual Assault Resource Center, says roughly 80% of sexual assaults are committed by someone that has gained and abused the trust of their victims and survivors.

For more details on the Sexual Assault Resource Center, call the 24/7 hotline at 979-731-1000, email reachingout@sarcbv.org, or visit SARC on Instagram and Facebook.

If you or someone you love have been the victim of sexual assault, you can call SARC’s 24/7 hotline at 979-731-1000.

