New renovations coming outside College Station City Hall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some changes coming to College Station can be seen outside of city hall.

The former fire station located on Texas Avenue will now be the home to the city’s economic & tourism department, Visit College Station.

There will also be an event space added for larger gatherings.

“As the city grows the needs change so we’re trying to use what we have. The need now is for economic development and tourism and so we’re fitting it for their purposes,” said City of College Station Director of Capital Projects Jennifer Cain.

The city will also be building an interactive sign to promote Aggie spirit.

The City of College Station expects construction to be completed in May.

