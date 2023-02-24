Oil spilled in Wolf Pen Creek concerns residents

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department was out at Wolf Pen Creek park Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning after oil was found inside the creek.

Residents reported seeing a large amount of oil sheen and sludge.

The College Station Fire Department brought out hazmat equipment to treat the creek and says they were able to get most of it cleaned up.

Alexander Neal walks through Wolf Pen Creek almost every day and he alerted the fire department about the oil.

“There’s potential for large impacts here to the vegetation, to the invertebrates and the fish that live in this creek. If anyone’s animal or dog happens to drink this water that could be very bad,” said Neal.

Authorities are still investigating where the oil that got into the creek came from.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.