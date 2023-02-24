Organizations gather for Brazos Valley Community Connection Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over area organizations gathered inside Matt’s House at First Baptist Church in Bryan for the first Brazos Valley Community Connection Day.

Organizations such as the Brazos Valley Food Bank, the Sexual Assault Resource Center, Twin City Mission Youth and Family Services, B/CS Habitat for Humanity, and many more had tables set up from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Students from TAMU Public Health assisted community members during the event and TAMU Nursing students provided free health screenings.

Brazos Valley Community Connect Event Chair Kayla Duncan said the purpose of the event was to bring community members and resources together.

“It really allows people with transportation issues or things like that to be able to come and see multiple entities at once, get their situations dealt with, have questions answered, and get some things initiated, so I’m hoping we can have more events like this,” Duncan said.

Patricia Lindblom, executive director of the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley said she came to connect with other organizations and talk about opening up the museum for free Tuesday nights from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. starting in March.

“I don’t have an opportunity every day to meet with every one of these organizations, so it allows me to connect with them,” said Lindblom. “One of the things I’m excited about is I’m going to bring in one of each of these organization to these free nights so that we’re making sure we get all this information out to these families that need it.”

B/CS Habitat for Humanity came to the event focused on connecting with people and making the community aware of the different resources, Matt Browning, B/CS Habitat for Humanity marketing and communications coordinator said.

“I think it’s extremely important for members of the community to know what’s available to them,” Browning said. “You never know what someone’s life situation is like and what they need at any given time, or what you may need in the future, so I think events like this, where you can gather that information and just learn more about what’s available to you and to those around you, are extremely important.”

The College Station Noon Lions Club also came out to provide the community with free eye screenings, College Station Noon Lions Club Vice President Mary Perish said.

“We encourage our community to come out, get involved in these events, there’s lots of screening opportunities, lots of information opportunities and just getting out to talk to people,” Perish said.

Duncan said she hopes to see the impact of the event and carry it on for the community.

“I’m hopeful that we have more events like this to help the transportation gap and also just help people who have complex needs,” Duncan said.

