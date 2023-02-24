Rudder boys escape Austin LBJ for the Area Championship
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - In the Class 5A Region 3&4 Area Round of playoffs the Rangers took down the Jaguars 57-53.
Rangers were led by Kevin Holmes with 28, Landon Heslip with 9 and Daniel Price with 8.
The Jaguars were led by Noah Baker and Letrivian McCutheon with 12 each.
Rudder will play the winner of Pflugerville Connally and Belton. Time and place to be determined.
