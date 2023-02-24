Rudder boys escape Austin LBJ for the Area Championship

GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - In the Class 5A Region 3&4 Area Round of playoffs the Rangers took down the Jaguars 57-53.

Boys basketball Class 5A Reg. 3 & 4 Area Round of playoffs 🏀@RudderNationTX (31-5) vs @LBJSports (21-14) here at Giddings High School.



Highlights coming tonight on @KBTXNews pic.twitter.com/8EzaQ4DdHC — Morgan Weaver (@morganweaver_) February 24, 2023

Rangers were led by Kevin Holmes with 28, Landon Heslip with 9 and Daniel Price with 8.

The Jaguars were led by Noah Baker and Letrivian McCutheon with 12 each.

Rudder will play the winner of Pflugerville Connally and Belton. Time and place to be determined.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.