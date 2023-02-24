Rudder boys escape Austin LBJ for the Area Championship

Rudder Rangers wins Area Championship
Rudder Rangers wins Area Championship(Rudder basketball)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - In the Class 5A Region 3&4 Area Round of playoffs the Rangers took down the Jaguars 57-53.

Rangers were led by Kevin Holmes with 28, Landon Heslip with 9 and Daniel Price with 8.

The Jaguars were led by Noah Baker and Letrivian McCutheon with 12 each.

Rudder will play the winner of Pflugerville Connally and Belton. Time and place to be determined.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police tell KBTX officers were serving a search warrant at a home at the intersection of...
Five arrested, guns, drugs seized in search of Bryan home
One driver died after a two-vehicle crash near the 3100 Block of Harvey Road.
1 person dead following 2-vehicle crash near Veterans Park in College Station
Investigators identified the driver as 26-year-old Terry Rogers and his passenger as...
Stolen car from College Station involved in pursuit, crashes in Houston
A photo shared by the American Meteor Society shows a smooth, dark meteorite fragment recovered...
Piece of meteorite recovered in south Texas
Members of Christ Church in College Station went on a spontaneous trip on February 14 to attend...
Kentucky revival draws in members from Christ Church in College Station

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Texas A&M women beat Kentucky in home finale 74-67