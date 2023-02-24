Rudder High art students receive “exemplary” rating at UIL

By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Rudder High School’s talented artists!

Several Rangers received an “exemplary” rating for their art at the UIL Visual Arts Scholastic Event for Region VI.

Monica Hernandez Aleman is going to State for her art piece titled “Solitude.”

Nataly Fajardo, Abby Cash, Jesus Jasso, Chelsea Candelas, Brilynn Thiele and Ana Torres Zapata all received exemplary ratings.

