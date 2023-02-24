Take part in a Texas BBQ and music experience

Troubadour Music Festival coming to Aggie Park
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan has finally revealed their big surprise, announcing the lineup for Aggie Park’s first-ever music festival.

Troubadour Music Festival is coming to Aggieland in May.

“It’s a traveling music and barbecue festival throughout Texas,” said Abigail Noel, the PR and Communications Manager of Destination Bryan.

Co-Owner of the festival, Chase Colston said 34 of the best barbecue restaurants throughout Texas will be in attendance, including a few from the Brazos Valley. Ticket-holders will get to sample food from as many of the participating restaurants as they like.

They’ll also have live country music on two stages all day, with the band Midland as the headliner of the night.

“We’ve announced our lineup. It’s going to be a good time,” he said.

The Troubadour Music Festival is Saturday, May 20, at Aggie Park.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m.

Learn more about the festival here.

