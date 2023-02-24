Texas A&M Mobile Clinic works to make health care accessible in outlying Brazos Valley counties

The Texas A&M School of Nursing is now offering services across the Brazos Valley.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M School of Nursing is now offering services across the Brazos Valley to make health care more accessible.

The program partnered with school districts in the Brazos Valley to bring the care to the communities, delivering care to outlying counties every week.

The clinic visits school districts in Brenham, Burton, Iola, Hearne, Leon and Round Top/Carmine

“Being that we’re 30 miles from Bryan and College Station it’s kind of a chore for our people to get to the doctor and to see health care. Now that it’s coming to us it saves time and money and effort,” said Iola ISD Superintendent Jeff Dyer.

On top of providing care, the mobile clinic is used as a learning tool for their nursing students.

“I’m really excited to see how primary care services are delivered in the community because I believe health care starts in the community,” said student Benedicta Oviawe.

Services they offer include primary care, health promotion, vaccinations, dental screenings and more.

