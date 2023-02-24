Texas A&M women beat Kentucky in home finale 74-67

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M women’s basketball team got 18 points from Sahara Jones and snapped a 6 game losing streak with a 74-67 win over Kentucky Thursday night at Reed Arena.

The Aggies will be on the road Sunday to wrap up the regular season on Sunday when they will take on Arkansas at 11AM in Fayetteville. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

