Texas A&M women beat Kentucky in home finale 74-67

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M women’s basketball team got 18 points from Sahara Jones and snapped a 6 game losing streak with a 74-67 win over Kentucky Thursday night at Reed Arena.

The Aggies will be on the road Sunday to wrap up the regular season on Sunday when they will take on Arkansas at 11AM in Fayetteville. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

More information to come.

