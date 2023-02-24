Three Aggies Land on February Arnold Palmer Cup Rankings

NORMAN, Okla. – Texas A&M golfers Hailee Cooper, Phichaskn Maichon and Jennie Park earned spots on the February Arnold Palmer Cup Ranking.

Park and Cooper were ranked No. 14 and No. 25, respectively, on the United States women’s ranking. Maichon was slotted No. 25 on the International men’s list.

The top-six golfers from the spring’s final ranking from both the United States and International men and women shall be among the individuals selected to compete in the Palmer Cup, which will be hosted by Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pennsylvania, on June 8-10.

Using Golfstat’s NCAA Player Ranking as a base, the Arnold Palmer Cup Ranking awards bonus points for wins and high finishes and a penalty for poor finishes. The ranking also contains a strength of schedule component.

The remaining six spots for the United States will consist of five committee picks, including at least one non-Division I golfer, and a coaches pick. The balance of the International team also includes five committee selections, including at least one representative from The R&A Student Tour Series, and a coaches pick.

Park, a Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-America honorable mention last year, boasts a 71.46 scoring average and three top-10 performances. She placed third at the prestigious Carmel Cup, as well as placing fifth at The “Mo” Morial and ninth at the East Lake Cup.

Cooper, a fifth-year senior, owns a 72.31 scoring average on the season and has two top-10 finishes, including third place at The “Mo” Morial and ninth place at the Carmel Cup. She was recognized as a 2019 All-American by Golfweek and the WGCA.

Maichon owns a 71.13 scoring average with a sixth-place finish at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate.

For the full Palmer Cup Ranking, please click here.

Texas A&M women’s golf returns to action Monday at the ICON Invitational at the Golf Club of Houston.

Aggie men’s golf starts action at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sunday.

