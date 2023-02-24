Treat of the Day: Two Bryan wrestlers win bronze at state competition

Bryan wrestlers win bronze at State
Bryan wrestlers win bronze at State(Bryan ISD)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Bryan ISD senior wrestlers Jayden Williams and Nick Gorman.

This past weekend, Williams earned a bronze medal in the 5A Heavyweight class at the 2023 UIL State Wrestling Championships held at the Berry Center in Cypress, TX.

This was his second trip to the state competition.

Gorman earned bronze in the 6A 132 lb. class.

This is his second medal after winning gold last year.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police tell KBTX officers were serving a search warrant at a home at the intersection of...
Five arrested, guns, drugs seized in search of Bryan home
One driver died after a two-vehicle crash near the 3100 Block of Harvey Road.
1 person dead following 2-vehicle crash near Veterans Park in College Station
Clark and Matthew Travis have been arrested on charges of sexually abusing children.
Leon County brothers, clergy accused of sexual assault of multiple children
Investigators identified the driver as 26-year-old Terry Rogers and his passenger as...
Stolen car from College Station involved in pursuit, crashes in Houston
Amanda Gonzales was 19, in the Army, and pregnant when she was beaten and strangled on a U.S....
Suspect arrested in cold case murder of Brazos Valley soldier

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Brenham Belles walk away from first competition with long list of awards
Treat of the Day: Brenham Belles walk away from first competition with long list of awards
Brenham Belles walk away from first competition with long list of awards
Treat of the Day: Brenham Belles walk away from first competition with long list of awards
Treat of the Day: Messina Hof recognized as Top Texas Winery at Houston Rodeo
Treat of the Day: Messina Hof recognized as Top Texas Winery at Houston Rodeo
Treat of the Day: Messina Hof recognized as Top Texas Winery at Houston Rodeo
Treat of the Day: Messina Hof recognized as Top Texas Winery at Houston Rodeo