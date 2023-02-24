Treat of the Day: Two Bryan wrestlers win bronze at state competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Bryan ISD senior wrestlers Jayden Williams and Nick Gorman.

This past weekend, Williams earned a bronze medal in the 5A Heavyweight class at the 2023 UIL State Wrestling Championships held at the Berry Center in Cypress, TX.

This was his second trip to the state competition.

Gorman earned bronze in the 6A 132 lb. class.

This is his second medal after winning gold last year.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.