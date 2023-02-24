Troubadour Festival announces College Station music lineup
The festival will take place at Aggie Park on May 20, 2023
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dubbed “the biggest BBQ & music fest in Texas,” the Troubadour Festival is coming to Aggie Park in 2023.
Friday, the festival announced it’s music lineup.
The event will be headlined by Midland, Shane Smith & the Saints, Charlie Robison, Uncle Lucius, and Treaty Oak Revival featuring special guests Braxton Keith, Graycie York, and Rachel Laren.
The festival will also feature 34 BBQ joints.
Presale access to tickets starts March 2. For more information, click here.
