Troubadour Festival announces College Station music lineup

The festival will take place at Aggie Park on May 20, 2023
KLTV
By Alex Egan
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dubbed “the biggest BBQ & music fest in Texas,” the Troubadour Festival is coming to Aggie Park in 2023.

Friday, the festival announced it’s music lineup.

The event will be headlined by Midland, Shane Smith & the Saints, Charlie Robison, Uncle Lucius, and Treaty Oak Revival featuring special guests Braxton Keith, Graycie York, and Rachel Laren.

The festival will also feature 34 BBQ joints.

Presale access to tickets starts March 2. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One driver died after a two-vehicle crash near the 3100 Block of Harvey Road.
1 person dead following 2-vehicle crash near Veterans Park in College Station
Bryan police tell KBTX officers were serving a search warrant at a home at the intersection of...
Five arrested, guns, drugs seized in search of Bryan home
Investigators identified the driver as 26-year-old Terry Rogers and his passenger as...
Stolen car from College Station involved in pursuit, crashes in Houston
A 20° temperature spread expected thanks to a stalling cold front Friday
Winter holds on for half of the Brazos Valley tomorrow. Spring for the rest.
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified

Latest News

Drought conditions remain west of the Brazos Valley.
Drought conditions still remain west of the Brazos Valley
2/24
Friday PinPoint Forecast 2/24
Brian Piscacek, the economic development manager, says they’re focused on expanding and keeping...
College Station Council discusses growth and future expansion
Highlights: Aggies vs Kentucky
Highlights: Aggies vs Kentucky