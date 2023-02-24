Troubadour Festival announces College Station music lineup

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dubbed “the biggest BBQ & music fest in Texas,” the Troubadour Festival is coming to Aggie Park in 2023.

Friday, the festival announced it’s music lineup.

The event will be headlined by Midland, Shane Smith & the Saints, Charlie Robison, Uncle Lucius, and Treaty Oak Revival featuring special guests Braxton Keith, Graycie York, and Rachel Laren.

The festival will also feature 34 BBQ joints.

⚡ THE AGGIELAND LINEUP IS HERE, Y'ALL. ⚡



34 of the best BBQ joints in Texas. A MONSTER lineup with @MidlandOfficial and @ShaneSmithMusic at the top. Tickets on sale March 3. Sign up for emails at https://t.co/SClHp31CDB to get exclusive presale access to tickets on March 2! pic.twitter.com/jxfPejVMqH — Troubadour Festival (@troubadour_fest) February 24, 2023

Presale access to tickets starts March 2. For more information, click here.

