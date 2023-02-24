Working with an expert can help you navigate interest rates in the housing market

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re a first time home buyer, the housing market can be overwhelming and talk of high interest rates can be straight up terrifying.

Local real estate expert, Jen Zweiacker, says there’s no need to panic.

In fact, she says by looking at the history of interest rates, we realize that a 6% to 8% rate is comparable to some of the best rates the housing market saw in the 90′s.

“A lot of people are trying to get into the market right now and having to compete for other offers, maybe they’ve made offers on five to 10 homes and threw their hands up and said ‘forget it’ and that’s when interest rates were 3.25% and now they’re 6.75%. If you look back over the last 50 years, interest rates in the 80′s were 18% to 20%. In the 90′s and early 2000′s, it was a really big deal when interest rates got to 7%. This is a pretty normal interest rate. We’ve just had abnormally low rates for the last decade or so,” Zweaicker explained.

Zweiacker says there are multiple factors to work through with a real estate expert, whether you’re buying, selling, or selling to buy a home.

“We’re going to start with a complete needs analysis because there’s so many factors that help drive the best for that individual or family. If you’re looking to buy, the best thing to do is sit down with a realtor that you trust, someone who’s experienced, who can talk to you about what interest rates look like now and what they might look like later,” she said.

She also recommends managing your budget and not buying at the top of what you can afford.

“Leave room for some expectations and changes. Get educated on a 2-1 buydown, or a 3-1 buydown, or some other loan products. You’re gonna be okay. Just work with an expert,” Zweiacker advised.

