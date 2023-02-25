Aggies drop series opener against Portland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 5 Texas A&M baseball team dropped the opener of the three-game series to the Portland Pilots, 10-3, on Friday night on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Coach Schloss gets tossed in the 8th.



A&M down 3-2 to Portland. #Aggies pic.twitter.com/REgnxfVPhF — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) February 25, 2023

Things were tight throughout, but a key overturned double play in the seventh inning set the table for a go-ahead double by Portland’s (4-1) Nich Klemp, and the Pilots went on to score seven times with two outs in the ninth to put it away.

Nathan Dettmer threw well in his second start for the Aggies (3-2), tossing 6.1 innings, allowing four hits, one earned run, walking four and striking out seven before taking a no-decision. Freshman Justin Lamkin was saddled with the loss despite facing just two hitters in relief.

For the Pilots, starter Joey Gattrell got them into the fifth inning before giving way to Jack Folkins who threw 3.0 shutout frames to earn his first win of the year. Kade Segel then entered in a one-run game in the eighth and got out of a tough spot before eventually earning his first save of the year.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Nathan Dettmer – 6.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Hunter Haas – 2-for-4, 2 H, 1 2B

Trevor Werner – 1-for-3, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns to Olsen Field at Blue Bell on Saturday at 2 p.m. for game two versus Portland.

