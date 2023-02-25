A&M Men’s Golf Tournament Preview: Southern Highlands Collegiate

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The No. 15 Texas A&M men’s golf team continues the spring slate Sunday at the Southern Highlands Collegiate. The par-72, 7,510-yard Southern Highlands Golf Club is site of the three-day, 54-hole tournament.

Texas A&M trots out a formidable lineup headlined by three-time All-American Sam Bennett. He is joined by William Paysse, Daniel Rodrigues, Jaime Montojo, and Dallas Hankamer.

The Aggies enter the fray slotted No. 10 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division Coaches Poll and No. 15 in the Golfstat Ranking and the Golfweek/Sagarin Collegiate Ranking presented by StrackaLine.

The stacked 15-team field includes nine teams ranked in the Golfstat top 25, including four teams in the top 10. Texas A&M joins No. 11 Florida and Georgia as one of the three SEC teams in the tournament.

For the third time, the individual champion receives a PGA TOUR exemption into the Shriners Children’s Open slated for Oct. 12-15 at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

Texas A&M is making its first appearance at the tournament since 2015 when the Maroon & White placed 13th. Ol’ Sarge’s charges best showings came in 2011 (second) and 2010 (third). The Aggies’ lone medalist at the event is Anthony Rodriguez who claimed the trophy in 1994.

Played under various formats and names since 1974, the Southern Highlands Collegiate has consistently featured loads of talent. Jay Don Blake, Stewart Cink (1992), David Duval (1992), Ed Fryatt (1993), David Gossett (1999), Billy Mayfair (1987), Ryan Moore (2003), Phil Mickelson (1989 & ‘91) and Camilo Villegas (2002) are all former winners who went on to enjoy PGA TOUR success.

Texas A&M has three victories in the 2022-23 campaign, including the Badger Invitational, the Blessings Collegiate Invitational and the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate.

Action starts each day at 11 a.m. Central with players teeing off from the 1st and 10th hole. Live scoring is available at Golfstat.com.

THE FIELD (GOLFSTAT RANKINGS)

Texas A&M (15)

North Carolina (4)

Illinois (7)

Georgia Tech (8)

Oklahoma (9)

Florida (11)

Pepperdine (14)

Texas (16)

San Diego State (25)

Georgia (30)

SMU (53)

TCU (41)

New Mexico (61)

UCF (76)

UNLV (110)

THE LINEUP

Team

Sam Bennett – Senior – Madisonville, Texas

122nd United States Amateur Champion – 2022.

2022 PING All-America First Team.

2022 SEC Golfer of the Year.

Last time out – tied for 1th at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate (18-under, 198) and earned SEC Golfer of the Week.

William Paysse – Senior – Belton, Texas

Earned All-SEC First Team and Freshman All-SEC, as well as PING All-America Honorable Mention and GCAA National All-Freshman in 2020.

Posted a 71.75 stroke average in three fall tournaments, including earning co-medalist honors at the Badger Invitational.

Played in 11 tournaments in 2021-22, registering a 72.09 stroke average and seven top-25 finishes.

Last time out – tied for 41st at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (3-over, 219).

Daniel Rodrigues– Junior – Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

SEC Golfer of the Week on Oct. 14 following his win at the Blessings Intercollegiate (11-under 205).

Owns a 70.47 stroke average in 2022-23, including -1.18 vs. par.

Registered a 72.23 stroke average in 10 tournaments in 2021-22, including top 10 finishes at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate (t-4th) and the Louisiana Classics (t-6th).

Last time out – tied for 21st at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate (7-under, 209).

Jaime Montojo – Freshman – Madrid, Spain

Owns a 71.07 stroke average over 14 rounds in 2022-23, including a -0.36 vs. par.

In fall 2022, placed third in a field of 28 at the Badger Invitational individual tournament with a 1-over 143 at Pleasant View Golf Course.

Earned SEC Freshman of the Week twice - after an 18th place finish at the Blessings Collegiate invitational and an 8th place finish at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate.

Last time out – tied for 26th at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate (5-under, 211).

Dallas Hankamer – Sophomore – Belton, Texas

Owns a 70.50 stroke average in 2022-23, including -0.5 vs. par

Competed in four tournaments as a freshman, tying for third at the Washington County Individual in Hartford, Wisconsin at 10-under, 134.

Last time out – tied for 1st at the Badger Individual with a two-round tally of 1-under par, 141 at Pleasant View Golf Course

COURSE

Southern Highlands is one of only four courses co-designed by legendary Robert Trent Jones Sr. and his son Robert Trent Jones Jr. The track features the rugged natural beauty of the desert with the 225 acres of mountainous terrain providing elevation changes along with ponds, waterfalls and deep-faced bunkers. The course is maintained by superintendents Randy Lee and Andy Hawkins.

WEATHER FORECAST

Accuweather.com

Sunday: 54/48, breezy with intervals of clouds and sunshine, SW 15-25 MPH, 8% probability of precipitation

Monday: 56/42, very windy, cloudy, SW 24-45 MPH, 8% probability of precipitation

Tuesday: 54/41, very windy with intervals of clouds and sunshine, SW 28-40 MPH, 13% probability of precipitation

Weather.com

Sunday: 52/40, mainly sunny, SW 10-20 MPH, 3% probability of precipitation

Monday: 57/40, partly cloudy with gusty winds, SW 20-30 MPH, 4% probability of precipitation

Tuesday: 54/41, windy intervals of clouds and sunshine, SW 15-25 MPH, 2% probability of precipitation

