American Heart Association fundraiser brings out dozens of donors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Annual Brazos Valley Heart Ball took place Friday night bringing dozens of attendees out to Miramont Country Club.

The event is a fundraiser for the American Heart Association and was sponsored by St. Joseph Health. Attendees heard about how the Heart Association helps people across the country and they contributed to an auction to raise money.

St. Joseph Health’s new CEO says their partnership with the Heart Association is vital to bringing care to Brazos Valley residents and beyond.

“One in three people have heart attacks. You’re going to know somebody in your life that’s either had a heart attack or another vascular event. So, we need to support American Heart Association, so they can do the research to help us eradicate this disease,” Kimberly Shaw said.

More than 150 communities across the country host Heart Balls each February, which is also Heart Month. These events raise critical funds for research and support for patients.

KBTX’s own Rusty Surette and Karla Castillo emceed the event.

