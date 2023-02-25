Bonham Elementary hosts black history month program

By Conner Beene
Feb. 24, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Bonham Elementary are learning about black history through a program put together by the school.

The program started off with the singing of the Negro National Anthem.

They were also able to portray themselves as historical black figures and educate their audience.

“It’s important to teach all kids things that happened in the past into the present,” said Bonham Elementary teacher Monica Johnson. “We have so many people that are valuable from a long time ago that helped pave the way to where we are today.”

The program also featured performances from the Rudder Gospel Choir and Bonham Elementary step team.

