Boots & BBQ returns to Arts Council of the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley celebrated the return of Boots & BBQ Saturday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The event provided people an opportunity to see some of the amazing art and artists from the Brazos Valley and get some BBQ.

Several artists were on hand to show off their pieces and Darlene’s Dandy Dancers showed off their line dancing skills.

Organizers said the event is a great way to connect with the community.

“For people who are art-minded, it gives them an opportunity to see what local artists are doing, take classes here at the Arts Council,” Board of Directors President Warren Finch said.

Sheree Voegner, the Executive Director of the Arts Council said art is important because it is everywhere impacting our lives daily.

“When you’re problem-solving, you actually have to be creative, to think outside the box, to make things happen. Just to be able to make life and experience. Like going to the theater, going to the movies or if you’re having a bad day or a good day, you’re listening to music,” Voegner said.

To learn more about the Arts Council Brazos Valley or to visit the gallery click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.