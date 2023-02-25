Consol advances to regional quarterfinals with 72-48 win over East View

Tyler Shaw
Feb. 24, 2023
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat Georgetown East View 72-48 in the UIL 5A area round of the playoffs at Rockdale’s Tiger Gym Friday night.

The Tigers move to 26-8 on the year. The Patriots’ season comes to an end at 27-11.

Zaylen Duren led the Tigers with 23 points to help build a 39-23 halftime lead. Justin Gooden added 14 points.

Consol advances to the regional quarterfinals where they will play No. 2 Killeen Ellison.

