The Lady Eagles head to State for the first time in school history

BUDA, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne took down Big Sandy for the Regional title, 49-45 at Moe and Gene Johnson High School in Buda.

After a back and forth first half the Eagles went into halftime up 26-25 after a buzzer beater three from Ciarrah Golden.

The Eagles kept the gas on the pedal in the second and advance to the state tournament with a four-point win over the Wildcats.

“These girls work hard to give me everything and they do,” said Hearne Head Coach Anthony Gonzales. “Six years ago, five years ago. This is my 6th year I can remember at least 5 to 10 people being in the stands and you can see today the difference. They break barriers everyday and just the team chemistry they have. The bond they have. We are going to celebrate now and we are not just going to be happy with going to state. We are going with the mind that we want to go win it. “

Hearne will play Friday morning at the Alamodome in the state semifinals. Opponent and time to be announced.

