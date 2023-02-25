Madisonville girls top Waco Connally 40-36 in regional semifinals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Lady Mustangs (33-4) are a win away from advancing to the UIL Girls’ State Basketball Tournament following a 40-36 win over Waco Connally in the Class 4A Region 3 Semifinals Friday night at Viking Gym.

Madisonville will take on Waco La Vega (35-5) Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Regional Championship hosted by Bryan High School.

The Lady Mustangs were up 24-13 at the half, but had to fight off a 4th quarter comeback by Connally to win. Makayla Ford led the Lady Mustangs with 12 points, while Kayla Dickey added 11.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.