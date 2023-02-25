Madisonville’s season ends in regional finals with loss to La Vega

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville girls’ basketball team lost to Waco La Vega 56-34 in the UIL 4A Region III Final at Bryan’s Viking Gym on Saturday.

The Lady Mustangs kept things close midway through the second quarter before the Lady Pirates started to pull away to take a 31-16 halftime lead.

Madisonville’s season comes to an end in the 4A Region III Finals. La Vega wins 56-34 to advance to state pic.twitter.com/wwFSHa1yap — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawSports) February 25, 2023

“In two years we’ve come this far,” said Madisonville head coach Jeffrey Jefferson Jr. “I think the seniors that are leaving us have set a big-time role into what Madisonville girls’ basketball can be. I’m just proud of each and every one of my kids for buying into it and working hard and staying consistent on what the goal was. We absolutely did amazing this year, we just fell short. I’m proud of my girls, and I’m proud of the way they worked and bought into it,” Jefferson added.

The Lady Mustangs wrap up their season with a 34-5 record. The Lady Pirates advance to the state tournament next week at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

