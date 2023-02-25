Madisonville’s season ends in regional finals with loss to La Vega

Madisonville and La Vega girls' basketball teams shake hands after the 4A Region III Finals.
Madisonville and La Vega girls' basketball teams shake hands after the 4A Region III Finals.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville girls’ basketball team lost to Waco La Vega 56-34 in the UIL 4A Region III Final at Bryan’s Viking Gym on Saturday.

The Lady Mustangs kept things close midway through the second quarter before the Lady Pirates started to pull away to take a 31-16 halftime lead.

“In two years we’ve come this far,” said Madisonville head coach Jeffrey Jefferson Jr. “I think the seniors that are leaving us have set a big-time role into what Madisonville girls’ basketball can be. I’m just proud of each and every one of my kids for buying into it and working hard and staying consistent on what the goal was. We absolutely did amazing this year, we just fell short. I’m proud of my girls, and I’m proud of the way they worked and bought into it,” Jefferson added.

The Lady Mustangs wrap up their season with a 34-5 record. The Lady Pirates advance to the state tournament next week at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark and Matthew Travis have been arrested on charges of sexually abusing children.
Leon County brothers, clergy accused of sexual assault of multiple children
Amanda Gonzales was 19, in the Army, and pregnant when she was beaten and strangled on a U.S....
Suspect arrested in cold case murder of Brazos Valley soldier
College Station fire department was out at Wolf Pen Creek park Wednesday afternoon and Thursday...
Oil spill in Wolf Pen Creek contained, remediation of creek continues
A couple in Texas turned six grain silos into the area's newest boutique Airbnb.
Couple turns grain silos into boutique Airbnb
Bryan police tell KBTX officers were serving a search warrant at a home at the intersection of...
Five arrested, guns, drugs seized in search of Bryan home

Latest News

Brazos Valley high school girls’ basketball playoff pairings and results
Texas A&M Tennis
Men’s Tennis Travels to Austin for In-State Battle With No. 2 Longhorns
Women’s Hoops to Close Out Regular Season at Arkansas
Madisonville holds onto beat Connally 40-36
Madisonville girls top Waco Connally 40-36 in regional semifinals