Men’s Tennis Travels to Austin for In-State Battle With No. 2 Longhorns

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team travels to the Texas Tennis Center for an in-state battle with the No. 2 Texas Longhorns, Sunday, Feb. 26, with first serve set for 3 p.m.

Texas A&M is coming off a win in its opening home match of the spring semester with Oklahoma, 5-2. The Maroon & White struck early in doubles as they snatched a win on two courts and were a point away from victory on the final court before the match was ended due to the doubles point being claimed. In singles A&M secured victory on courts 1, 2 and 3 which sealed the match, but the teams decided to play out the remaining matches and the Aggies also grabbed a win on court 6.

“Any time we play Texas it is a special opportunity for both teams,” head coach Steve Denton said. “They had a great run at the National Indoors and are obviously playing at a very high level. We had a very solid win in our home opener against Oklahoma last Saturday and will be looking to build on that victory last time out. I know our team is looking forward to the challenge.”

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released a new set of rankings Feb. 15, which saw four players receive a national ranking. The highest ranking Aggie was No. 57 Raphael Perot, who was closely followed by No. 63 Noah Schachter. Next up was No. 92 Trey Hilderbrand and finally rounding out the rankings for A&M was No. 105 Pierce Rollins.

