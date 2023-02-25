Pet of the week: Guppy

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Guppy is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for February 17.

Guppy is an 8-week-old Chihuahua puppy who also happens to be a good sleeper! He’s been in foster care for a month and his foster parents say they are working on house-training him at this time.

He’ll be the perfect little companion. Guppy is neutered, chipped and ready to be adopted.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m.

Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police tell KBTX officers were serving a search warrant at a home at the intersection of...
Five arrested, guns, drugs seized in search of Bryan home
One driver died after a two-vehicle crash near the 3100 Block of Harvey Road.
1 person dead following 2-vehicle crash near Veterans Park in College Station
Clark and Matthew Travis have been arrested on charges of sexually abusing children.
Leon County brothers, clergy accused of sexual assault of multiple children
Amanda Gonzales was 19, in the Army, and pregnant when she was beaten and strangled on a U.S....
Suspect arrested in cold case murder of Brazos Valley soldier
Investigators identified the driver as 26-year-old Terry Rogers and his passenger as...
Stolen car from College Station involved in pursuit, crashes in Houston

Latest News

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Bear
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Bear
The three-legged pup loves to cuddle
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tryke
Sugar Plum-Pet of the week
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Sugar Plum
This mixed-breed pup is expected to stay small
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Cocoa Puff