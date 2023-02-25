Pet of the week: Guppy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Guppy is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for February 17.

Guppy is an 8-week-old Chihuahua puppy who also happens to be a good sleeper! He’s been in foster care for a month and his foster parents say they are working on house-training him at this time.

He’ll be the perfect little companion. Guppy is neutered, chipped and ready to be adopted.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m.

