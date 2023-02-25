Radio used by firefighters stolen in Valley Mills; thieves use it to prank first responders, interfere during emergency response

By Joe Villasana
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office and Valley Mills Police Department are investigating the theft of a volunteer fire department’s handheld radio that was then allegedly used to prank first responders and interfere during an actual emergency, said Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 25, several individuals began transmitting on Bosque County radio frequencies.

“The voices sounded to be young males. These individuals continued to use profanity and to communicate with officers and dispatch for a period of two hours,” said Sheriff Hendricks.

Dispatch operators and police officers warned the individuals the channels they were using were emergency channels and demanded they cease their communications.

“They persisted,” Hendricks said, adding that, during this time, first responders were dealing with an actual emergency involving a fire.

“The ongoing misconduct directly, and adversely, affected the emergency communication of first responders,” the sheriff further said.

Later Saturday morning, investigators learned a handheld radio belonging to the Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department was stolen from a firefighter’s vehicle.

The sheriff said it is an “elevated priority” and all resources available will be used to locate the stolen handheld radio and arrest those responsible for the “criminal act.”

“This case will be investigated fully and criminal charges will be filed,” Hendricks further said, “We cannot allow such activities to interfere with emergency services and cause delay in response to calls for service which ultimately could be the difference in life or death.”

The Office of Emergency Management is working with radio technicians in Bosque County to pinpoint the locations of the prank transmissions.

If anyone has information regarding the person or individuals responsible for this crime, please contact the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2362.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Also, information can be emailed to: tips@bosquesheriff.com

