TAMU School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences hosts first ever Veterinary Education Day

Around 200 students and their families got to see what veterinarians do in both a classroom and hands-on setting
Around 200 students and their families got to see what veterinarians do in both a classroom and...
Around 200 students and their families got to see what veterinarians do in both a classroom and hands-on setting(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Elementary students from underrepresented populations got the chance to learn what it’s like to be a veterinarian Saturday at the first-ever Veterinary Education Day put on by the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Around 200 students and their families got to see what veterinarians do in both a classroom and hands-on setting.

“I think it’s amazing to see kids find dreams and passions early on. I know for me that was instrumental in getting to where I am today,” VetEd Day Director Hannah Lamb said. “So if they’ve never been exposed to it they can’t have that dream, just showing them the potential and possibility has meant the world to us and we know it has to those families as well.”

There were several different experiences for the youngsters including getting up close and personal with some reptiles, meeting some service animals, and performing surgery on a teddy bear.

“We’ve had so many kids come up to us today with their surgeon hats still on, their caps and gowns, like ‘look what I did!’” VetEd Day Director Kathleen Gartner said. “Just seeing the joy in their faces knowing that they’ll be able to reflect back on this in the years to come I think made this all worth it.”

Lamb and Gartner said the day was such a success they hope to hold more VetEd Day’s in the future.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark and Matthew Travis have been arrested on charges of sexually abusing children.
Leon County brothers, clergy accused of sexual assault of multiple children
Amanda Gonzales was 19, in the Army, and pregnant when she was beaten and strangled on a U.S....
Suspect arrested in cold case murder of Brazos Valley soldier
College Station fire department was out at Wolf Pen Creek park Wednesday afternoon and Thursday...
Oil spill in Wolf Pen Creek contained, remediation of creek continues
A couple in Texas turned six grain silos into the area's newest boutique Airbnb.
Couple turns grain silos into boutique Airbnb
Bryan police tell KBTX officers were serving a search warrant at a home at the intersection of...
Five arrested, guns, drugs seized in search of Bryan home

Latest News

The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley celebrated the return of Boots & BBQ Saturday for the...
Boots & BBQ returns to Arts Council of the Brazos Valley
St. Joseph Health’s new CEO, Kimberly Shaw, says their partnership with the Heart Association...
American Heart Association fundraiser brings out dozens of donors
“As the state of Texas continues to see exponential population and economic growth, this...
Governor Abbott, TxDOT Announce Record $100 Billion 10-Year Transportation Plan
Friday Evening Weather Update 2/24
Friday Evening Weather Update 2/24