TAMU School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences hosts first ever Veterinary Education Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Elementary students from underrepresented populations got the chance to learn what it’s like to be a veterinarian Saturday at the first-ever Veterinary Education Day put on by the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Around 200 students and their families got to see what veterinarians do in both a classroom and hands-on setting.

“I think it’s amazing to see kids find dreams and passions early on. I know for me that was instrumental in getting to where I am today,” VetEd Day Director Hannah Lamb said. “So if they’ve never been exposed to it they can’t have that dream, just showing them the potential and possibility has meant the world to us and we know it has to those families as well.”

There were several different experiences for the youngsters including getting up close and personal with some reptiles, meeting some service animals, and performing surgery on a teddy bear.

“We’ve had so many kids come up to us today with their surgeon hats still on, their caps and gowns, like ‘look what I did!’” VetEd Day Director Kathleen Gartner said. “Just seeing the joy in their faces knowing that they’ll be able to reflect back on this in the years to come I think made this all worth it.”

Lamb and Gartner said the day was such a success they hope to hold more VetEd Day’s in the future.

