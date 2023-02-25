Texas A&M Falls to No. 2 Oklahoma, 8-0

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – Miscues and missed opportunities doomed the Texas A&M softball team as the Aggies fell to No. 2 Oklahoma, 8-0, in five innings Friday evening at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

Texas A&M (11-3) suffered three errors and left six runners on base, while Oklahoma (10-1) recorded two four-run innings. The Aggies posed threats in nearly every inning as the leadoff batter reached safely in four innings.

The Maroon & White pressured the Sooners early in the first inning stringing together three straight singles from Koko Wooley, Julia Cottrill and Trinity Cannon to load the bases, before Oklahoma sat down the next three Aggies to end the top half.

In the fourth inning, Allie Enright hit a leadoff double to center field and reached third after a Rylen Wiggins fly out, before being called out due to runner interference.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M plays No. 1 UCLA at 7 p.m., followed by Utah Valley at 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Koko Wooley – 2-for-3, 2 H

Julia Cottrill – 2-for-3, 2 H

Allie Enright – 1-for-2, 1 2B

Shaylee Ackerman – 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Grace Lyons singled up the middle and Jennings reached on a fielder’s choice before the pair reached second and third on a wild pitch. Hansen reached first on a fielder’s choice as Lyons scored. Torres singled to center field scoring Hansen, followed by Boone reaching on an error as Torres and Lee scored. TAMU 0, OU 4

B3 | Hansen reached on an error and advanced to second after Lee singled to left. The pair advanced to second and third after a Sooner groundout, before Brito singled through the left side to score Hansen. Boone walked in the following at bat, followed by Erickson hitting a three-run home run to left center. TAMU 0, OU 8

