Thorndale thumps Mumford in area round 52-35

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Mumford boys’ basketball team lost to Thorndale 52-35in the UIL 2A area round of the playoffs at Rockdale’s Tiger Gym Friday night.

Braden Mack led the Mustangs with 18 points. LeAnthony Dykes added 10 points.

Clason Beasley for the Bulldogs led all scorers with 23 points. Blake Roberts chipped in 14 points.

After leading 23-12 at halftime, the Bulldogs cruised in the second half, building a 36-20 lead heading into the 4th quarter.

The Mustangs wrap up their season with a 25-11 record. Thorndale advances to the regional quarterfinals where they will play Hearne/Big Sandy.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.