Women’s Hoops to Close Out Regular Season at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team hits the road to face Arkansas in its final regular season game on Sunday at 11 a.m. inside Bud Walton Arena.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (7-18, 2-13 SEC) were led by Kay Kay Green, Sahara Jones and Aaliyah Patty on Thursday against Kentucky who all recorded double-doubles in the 74-67 victory. The Maroon & White attacked the boards, outrebounding the Wildcats 46-29, including 23-9 in the second half alone.

SEC Tournament Outlook

After the Aggies’ win over Kentucky on Thursday, they now have a hold on the No. 13 seed of the upcoming SEC Tournament. With a win or a Wildcat loss on Sunday, they will clinch that spot and play in the first game of the first round versus the No. 12 seed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Aggie Defense

The Maroon & White have forced 22 of their opponents to below their average scoring output, limiting seven teams to their season-low at the time of the contest.

The Offense is Clicking

Texas A&M averaged just 42.0 points per game through the first seven games of conference play. It is now averaging 62.5 points a game over the last eight contests with five games reaching 60+ points. In their most recent outing against Kentucky, the Aggies dominated down low with 38 points in the paint.

Series

Sunday’s matchup marks the 39th all-time meeting against the Razorbacks (19-11, 6-9 SEC), with Arkansas leading the series 23-15. However, A&M has won six of the last seven at Bud Walton Arena.

How to Keep up

Sunday’s game will be streamed on SECN with live stats found here. Fans can also listen to the action on 97.3 FM with Steve Miller and Katy Lee on the call.

