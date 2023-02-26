Aggies Lose to No. 1 UCLA, 3-0, Utah Valley Game Cancelled

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – The Texas A&M softball team lost, 3-0, to No. 1 UCLA, while the second game against Utah Valley was cancelled due to rain late Saturday night at the Big League Dreams complex.

Emiley Kennedy pitched three hitless innings against No. 1 UCLA (16-0), before the Bruins recorded three runs in the fourth inning to break the ice. Emily Leavitt came in relief and held the Bruins at bay pitching two scoreless innings. The Aggie offense recorded four hits and four walks but couldn’t muster a run home after stranding 10 Aggies on base.

Texas A&M’s second game was delayed over two hours due to the Utah Valley and Portland State game running late. Following a first pitch at 10:33 p.m. local time, the Aggies plated 13 runs in the first two innings before the game was called off due to rain, resulting in a cancellation.

UP NEXT

The Aggies (11-4) return to the Brazos Valley to host Houston (8-6) on Wednesday, March 1 at 6 p.m.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Koko Wooley – 2-for-2, 2 H

Morgan Smith – 1-for-1, 1 H

Gracyn Coleman – 1-for-3, 1 H

Bre Warren – 0-for-1, 2 BB

Emiley Kennedy (L) – 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 3 K

Emily Leavitt – 2.0, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B4 | Lauren Hatch pinch ran after Jordan Woolery singled to right field. Alexis Ramirez walked as Hatch advanced to second. Lauryn Carter reached on a fielder’s choice, while Ramirez advanced to second and Hatch advanced to third before scoring on an error. Janelle Meono pinch ran for Ramirez. Kennedy Powell singled on a bunt advancing Carter to second and Meono scoring on an error. Suarez singled to right field scoring Carter. TAMU 0, UCLA 3

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

