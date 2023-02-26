Aggies Sweep High Jump in Final Day of SEC Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Ushan Perera and Lamara Distin won SEC titles in the high jump competitions for the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams on day two of the SEC Indoor Championships on Saturday.

Perera claimed the victory with a clearance of 7-4.25/2.24m, topping defending champion Roberto Vilches of Missouri. Perera won his second straight high jump competition after making his Aggie debut at the Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational. The mark is his second-best this season and equals the third-best performance in school history.

Two-time defending high jump champion Lamara Distin won her third straight SEC title after clearing 6-4.75/1.95m. Distin led a trio of scoring Aggie women high jumpers, as Ally Andress cleared 5-10.75/1.80m to tie for sixth and Bára Sajdoková placed eighth after going over 5-9.75/1.77m. Distin’s mark is the No. 2 jump in school history, second only to her own school record from the Tiger Paw Invitational.

In the women’s 400m, Tierra Robinson-Jones earned the bronze medal with a personal best time of 51.27. The time tops her fastest by almost a full second and makes her the fifth-best performer in school history. Jermaisha Arnold took seventh in the event, clocking 52.05 add two points to the Aggies’ score.

Connor Schulman added another bronze for the Aggies as he placed third in the 60m hurdles in 7.73. The race came down to a photo-finish but Schulman prevailed, as he claimed his first SEC medal.

In the men’s mile, Gavin Hoffpauir placed fifth in the mile, storming down the homestretch to cross the line in 4:05.43.

Shot putter Bryce Foster earned sixth-place with a toss of 61-7.75/18.79m, the No. 6 mark in school history. This was Foster’s first competition since his ACL reconstruction in October.

The freshman heptathlon duo of Landon Helms and Blake Harris placed seventh and ninth, respectively, in the two-day competition. Helms recorded a three personal bests on his way to scoring 5492, the fourth-best performance in school history, while Harris topped five personal bests to score 5472 to make him the No. 6 performer in school history.

The day ended with the men’s 4x400m team of Eric Hemphill III, DeMarco Escobar, Cutler Zamzow and Ashton Schwartzman clocking 3:06.06 to place fifth overall.

In the men’s team competition, Arkansas won the meet with 100.25 points, while the Aggies placed 10th with a total of 42 points.

On the women’s side, Arkansas won with 130.5 points, as the Aggies finished with 26.5 points to place 10th overall.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Pat Henry

On Moving Forward from the SEC Meet …

“It’s fair to say that I’m disappointed with today’s results. We’re going to have to change, and it’s going to take help to make this change. We need to commit to change. There were a lot of positive things that happened today, but we have a lot of catching up to do as well. We’re Texas A&M, we will bounce back. This program has been strong for a long time, and we will remain strong.”

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.