Bryan police investigate crash involving pickup trucks and bicycle

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a crash involving two pickup trucks and a bicycle.

It happened Sunday afternoon just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of E. 29th Street and Barak Lane.

One of the pickup trucks and the bicycle were on the sidewalk and damaged. The other truck involved was in the southbound lanes of E. 29th Street.

We’ve reached out to Bryan police to ask about injuries. We’ll update this story when more details are made available.

