College Station police respond to rollover crash near mall
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a rollover crash that happened near Post Oak Mall on Sunday afternoon.
The collision occurred around 1 p.m. on Harvey Road between Rhett Butler Drive and Scarlett O’Hara Drive near an entrance to the mall.
A Ford Bronco rolled onto its top and a car had front end damage.
The crash occurred in a construction zone on Harvey Road.
We have reached out to College Station police for more information and we’ll update this as those details become available.
