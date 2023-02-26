College Station police respond to rollover crash near mall

By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a rollover crash that happened near Post Oak Mall on Sunday afternoon.

The collision occurred around 1 p.m. on Harvey Road between Rhett Butler Drive and Scarlett O’Hara Drive near an entrance to the mall.

A Ford Bronco rolled onto its top and a car had front end damage.

The crash occurred in a construction zone on Harvey Road.

We have reached out to College Station police for more information and we’ll update this as those details become available.

