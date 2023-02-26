College Station police respond to rollover crash near mall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a rollover crash that happened near Post Oak Mall on Sunday afternoon.

The collision occurred around 1 p.m. on Harvey Road between Rhett Butler Drive and Scarlett O’Hara Drive near an entrance to the mall.

A Ford Bronco rolled onto its top and a car had front end damage.

The crash occurred in a construction zone on Harvey Road.

We have reached out to College Station police for more information and we’ll update this as those details become available.

Westbound Harvey is going to be delayed for a bit getting through. 1:43pm pic.twitter.com/oeJZXtp6Pn — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) February 26, 2023

