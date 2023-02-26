Harvey Mitchell Parkway reopens following rollover crash

College Station police are investigating the crash.
A photo of the scene submitted to KBTX shows the wreck involved an overturned Jeep and a car...
A photo of the scene submitted to KBTX shows the wreck involved an overturned Jeep and a car that went off the roadway.(Photo courtesy: Emily Null)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The roadway is back open where a rollover crash occurred Sunday afternoon on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at Luther Street.

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m.

No word yet on injuries.

We’ve reached out to College Station police for more details.

