Harvey Mitchell Parkway reopens following rollover crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The roadway is back open where a rollover crash occurred Sunday afternoon on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at Luther Street.

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m.

A photo of the scene submitted to KBTX shows the wreck involved an overturned Jeep and a car that went off the roadway.

No word yet on injuries.

We’ve reached out to College Station police for more details.

