Harvey Mitchell Parkway reopens following rollover crash
College Station police are investigating the crash.
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The roadway is back open where a rollover crash occurred Sunday afternoon on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at Luther Street.
The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m.
A photo of the scene submitted to KBTX shows the wreck involved an overturned Jeep and a car that went off the roadway.
No word yet on injuries.
We’ve reached out to College Station police for more details.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.