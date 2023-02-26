No. 10 Women’s Golf Gears up for ICON Invitational

HUMBLE, Texas – The No. 10 women’s golf team is set tee off at the ICON Invitational at the par-72, 6,392-yard Golf Club of Houston on Monday.

The Lineup

Texas A&M and head coach Gerrod Chadwell are bringing Hailee Cooper, Zoe Slaughter, Jennie Park, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Lana Calibuso-Kwee. Adela Cernousek will be competing as an individual.

Last Time Out

The Aggies placed ninth to open the spring season at the UCF Challenge. Their fall saw four top-five finishes, including a victory at the “Mo” Morial Invitational. Park leads the team with a 71.46 stroke average and has three top-10 finishes to her season. Hailee Cooper is second on the team with a 72.31 stroke average and turned in a third-place performance at the “Mo”.

How To Keep Up

Live stats for the tournament can be found at golfstat.com.

The Format

Monday will feature two rounds, beginning at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start. The ICON will conclude on Tuesday with the final round starting at 8 a.m.

The Field ( Golfstat.com Ranking)

Texas A&M (10)

USC (11)

Oklahoma State (18)

Iowa State (27)

SMU (28)

Texas Tech (29)

Tulsa (35)

Houston (37)

Tennessee (40)

NC State (43)

Maryland (45)

North Texas (50)

Charlotte

Illinois

Texas State

UTSA

