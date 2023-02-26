Texans gather at Washington On The Brazos for Texas Independence Day Celebration

Texas Independence Day Celebration kicked off Saturday with cannon firing demonstrations, Texas...
Texas Independence Day Celebration kicked off Saturday with cannon firing demonstrations, Texas history reenactments and more.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - To celebrate Texas Independence Day Washington On The Brazos held a family-friendly event to show appreciation to the Lone Star State.

The Texas Independence Day Celebration kicked off Saturday with cannon firing demonstrations, Texas history reenactments, and more.

“It’s important for people to come here and learn about the history of this place so they can embrace it, understand what is so unique about Texas and what it means to be a Texan,” said site manager Johnathan Failor.

There were also local vendors and interactive experiences for kids and adults.

Washington On The Brazos continues the Texas Independence Day Celebration on Sunday.

Texas Independence Day is Thursday, March 2.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark and Matthew Travis have been arrested on charges of sexually abusing children.
Leon County brothers, clergy accused of sexual assault of multiple children
Amanda Gonzales was 19, in the Army, and pregnant when she was beaten and strangled on a U.S....
Suspect arrested in cold case murder of Brazos Valley soldier
College Station fire department was out at Wolf Pen Creek park Wednesday afternoon and Thursday...
Oil spill in Wolf Pen Creek contained, remediation of creek continues
Some Medicaid customers could soon find themselves without coverage at the end of March.
Continuous Medicaid coverage set to expire at the end of March
A couple in Texas turned six grain silos into the area's newest boutique Airbnb.
Couple turns grain silos into boutique Airbnb

Latest News

Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 2/25
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 2/25
Highlights: A&M vs Portland game two
Highlights: A&M vs Portland game two
MADISONVILLE VS LA VEGA GIRLS' BASKETBALL
MADISONVILLE VS LA VEGA GIRLS' BASKETBALL
First ever Veterinary Education Day at TAMU
First ever Veterinary Education Day at TAMU