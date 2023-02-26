WIND ADVISORY for some, gusty for all through pre-sunrise Monday

Gusts to 40mph possible at times through very early Monday morning
Wind Advisory and High Wind Warnings are in effect late Sunday through early Monday for a large...
Wind Advisory and High Wind Warnings are in effect late Sunday through early Monday for a large portion of Texas(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A powerhouse weather system will spend the night passing north of Texas. Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are expected to bring a damaging wind and tornado concern to parts of the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma. For the rest Texas, big wind gusts are anticipated to sweep across the state through pre-sunrise Monday. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the following local counties:

• Milam • Robertson • Leon

A Wind ADVISORY is in place for the Northern Brazos Valley through 2am Monday
A Wind ADVISORY is in place for the Northern Brazos Valley through 2am Monday(KBTX)
  • WHAT: South winds 20-30mph with gusts 40-50mph expected. The winds will be the strongest between (about) 8 pm and midnight
  • WHEN: 4 pm Sunday through 2 am Monday
  • IMPACTS: Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

As of 3 pm Sunday, the peak wind gusts in Bryan-College Station were already clocked around 30mph. This area of low-pressure swings from the Rockies to the Central Plains overnight, prompting stronger wind gusts to translate from west to east across Texas. What starts as 50-70mph gusts in West Texas and the Texas Panhandle will swipe right to become 30-50mph gusts across North and Central Texas.

SEE HOW FAST THE WIND IS BLOWING BEFORE STEPPING OUT WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Forecast wind gusts across Texas Sunday through early Monday
Forecast wind gusts across Texas Sunday through early Monday(KBTX)

A few hours before midnight, gusts 30-40mph will become more likely for parts of the Western and Northern Brazos Valley. That high gust potential will continue through the night, before settling from west to east between 3 am and 6 am Monday. Sunrise gusts 20-25mph may still be possible as the new work and school day begins.

This wind arrives ahead of the next cold front to slip across the Brazos Valley. Temperatures Monday are expected in the mid-70s, some 5° to 10° milder than Sunday afternoon’s 80° highs.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Medicaid customers could soon find themselves without coverage at the end of March.
Continuous Medicaid coverage set to expire at the end of March
A judge in Texas released a domestic violence suspect from jail on a $1 bond. (Source: KHOU,...
Judge releases domestic violence suspect from jail on $1 bond
Clark and Matthew Travis have been arrested on charges of sexually abusing children.
Leon County brothers, clergy accused of sexual assault of multiple children
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Around 200 students and their families got to see what veterinarians do in both a classroom and...
TAMU School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences hosts Veterinary Education Day

Latest News

Sunday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 2/26
Sunday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 2/26
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 2/25
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 2/25
MADISONVILLE VS LA VEGA GIRLS' BASKETBALL
MADISONVILLE VS LA VEGA GIRLS' BASKETBALL
First ever Veterinary Education Day at TAMU
First ever Veterinary Education Day at TAMU