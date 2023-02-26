WIND ADVISORY for some, gusty for all through pre-sunrise Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A powerhouse weather system will spend the night passing north of Texas. Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are expected to bring a damaging wind and tornado concern to parts of the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma. For the rest Texas, big wind gusts are anticipated to sweep across the state through pre-sunrise Monday. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the following local counties:

• Milam • Robertson • Leon

A Wind ADVISORY is in place for the Northern Brazos Valley through 2am Monday (KBTX)

WHAT : South winds 20-30mph with gusts 40-50mph expected. The winds will be the strongest between (about) 8 pm and midnight

WHEN : 4 pm Sunday through 2 am Monday

IMPACTS: Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

WIND ADVISORY for the Northern Brazos Valley...but gusty for all as we head into the overnight hours.



Check out this wind set to blow through here ahead of our next cold front ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/jtPft5obwc — KBTX Weather (@KBTXWeather) February 26, 2023

As of 3 pm Sunday, the peak wind gusts in Bryan-College Station were already clocked around 30mph. This area of low-pressure swings from the Rockies to the Central Plains overnight, prompting stronger wind gusts to translate from west to east across Texas. What starts as 50-70mph gusts in West Texas and the Texas Panhandle will swipe right to become 30-50mph gusts across North and Central Texas.

Forecast wind gusts across Texas Sunday through early Monday (KBTX)

A few hours before midnight, gusts 30-40mph will become more likely for parts of the Western and Northern Brazos Valley. That high gust potential will continue through the night, before settling from west to east between 3 am and 6 am Monday. Sunrise gusts 20-25mph may still be possible as the new work and school day begins.

This wind arrives ahead of the next cold front to slip across the Brazos Valley. Temperatures Monday are expected in the mid-70s, some 5° to 10° milder than Sunday afternoon’s 80° highs.

