Women’s Basketball Drops Regular-Season Finale at Arkansas, 78-65
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team dropped a 78-65 decision to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Sunday’s regular-season finale inside Bud Walton Arena.
Janiah Barker paced the Aggies (7-19, 2-14 SEC) with 17 points and six rebounds. Sydney Bowles tallied 14 points, connecting on a career-high four 3-point field goals. Jada Malone and Sahara Jones each added nine points.
The Razorbacks (20-11, 7-9 SEC) scored the first seven points of the game and raced out to a 20-10 advantage after one quarter.
Texas A&M trimmed the deficit to 25-19 with a 3-point field goal by Sydney Bowles at the 6:50 mark of the second quarter, but Arkansas opened a 13-point gap with 1:42 remaining in the half and entered the intermission with a 36-25 lead.
Arkansas used four 3-pointers to inflate its cushion to 57-34 at the midway point of the third quarter. The Aggies outscored the Razorbacks 12-3 the remainder of the period, including scoring the last seven points, to shave the Arkansas’ edge to 60-46 at the last break.
Kay Kay Green hit a 3-point field goal at the 2:36 mark of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 71-59, the closest A&M would get down the stretch.
Up Next
Texas A&M heads to Greenville, South Carolina, for the SEC Tournament. The Maroon & White will learn its seeding by the end of Sunday’s action, but are locked into playing on Wednesday, March 1 as either the No. 13 or 14 seed.
POSTGAME NOTES
RECORDS & SERIES NOTES
- Texas A&M wraps up the regular season with a 7-19 mark, including 2-14 in the SEC.
- The Aggies’ overall record against the Arkansas Razorbacks moves to 23-16.
- Joni Taylor’s career record moves to 147-94 all-time and to 7-19 in her first season with the Aggies.
TEAM NOTES
- The Aggies committed a season-low 12 turnovers, including just five in the second half.
- The Aggies owned a 16-6 edge in second-chance points.
- Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Sydney Bowles, Kay Kay Green, Sahara Jones, Jada Malone and Aaliyah Patty for the third time this season (1-2).
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
Janiah Barker
- Registered 17 points, six rebounds and one assist.
- Logged double digits in the scoring column for the 10th time this season.
- Paced team in scoring for the seventh time this season.
- Led Aggies in rebounds for the seventh time this season.
Sydney Bowles
- Registered 14 points, two rebounds, one block and one steal.
- Recorded double digits in the scoring column for the 12th time this season.
- Drained a career-high four 3-point field goals.
McKinzie Green
- Led A&M in assists for the fifth time this season and the 13th time in her career.
Eriny Kindred
- Logged six rebounds and three points in 10 minutes of action.
- Paced Aggies in rebounding for the second time this season.
Jada Malone
- Tallied nine points, six rebounds and one assist
- Paced Aggies in rebounds for the fourth time this season and the fifth time in her career.
