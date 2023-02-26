Women’s Basketball Drops Regular-Season Finale at Arkansas, 78-65

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team dropped a 78-65 decision to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Sunday’s regular-season finale inside Bud Walton Arena.

Janiah Barker paced the Aggies (7-19, 2-14 SEC) with 17 points and six rebounds. Sydney Bowles tallied 14 points, connecting on a career-high four 3-point field goals. Jada Malone and Sahara Jones each added nine points.

The Razorbacks (20-11, 7-9 SEC) scored the first seven points of the game and raced out to a 20-10 advantage after one quarter.

Texas A&M trimmed the deficit to 25-19 with a 3-point field goal by Sydney Bowles at the 6:50 mark of the second quarter, but Arkansas opened a 13-point gap with 1:42 remaining in the half and entered the intermission with a 36-25 lead.

Arkansas used four 3-pointers to inflate its cushion to 57-34 at the midway point of the third quarter. The Aggies outscored the Razorbacks 12-3 the remainder of the period, including scoring the last seven points, to shave the Arkansas’ edge to 60-46 at the last break.

Kay Kay Green hit a 3-point field goal at the 2:36 mark of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 71-59, the closest A&M would get down the stretch.

Up Next

Texas A&M heads to Greenville, South Carolina, for the SEC Tournament. The Maroon & White will learn its seeding by the end of Sunday’s action, but are locked into playing on Wednesday, March 1 as either the No. 13 or 14 seed.

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M wraps up the regular season with a 7-19 mark, including 2-14 in the SEC.

The Aggies’ overall record against the Arkansas Razorbacks moves to 23-16.

Joni Taylor’s career record moves to 147-94 all-time and to 7-19 in her first season with the Aggies.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies committed a season-low 12 turnovers, including just five in the second half.

The Aggies owned a 16-6 edge in second-chance points.

Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Sydney Bowles, Kay Kay Green, Sahara Jones, Jada Malone and Aaliyah Patty for the third time this season (1-2).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Janiah Barker

Registered 17 points, six rebounds and one assist.

Logged double digits in the scoring column for the 10th time this season.

Paced team in scoring for the seventh time this season.

Led Aggies in rebounds for the seventh time this season.

Sydney Bowles

Registered 14 points, two rebounds, one block and one steal.

Recorded double digits in the scoring column for the 12th time this season.

Drained a career-high four 3-point field goals.

McKinzie Green

Led A&M in assists for the fifth time this season and the 13th time in her career.

Eriny Kindred

Logged six rebounds and three points in 10 minutes of action.

Paced Aggies in rebounding for the second time this season.

Jada Malone

Tallied nine points, six rebounds and one assist

Paced Aggies in rebounds for the fourth time this season and the fifth time in her career.

Follow the Aggies

