12-year-old shot, killed at birthday party in Wisconsin

A boy is dead and another child is injured after a shooting Saturday during a child's birthday party. (Source: WDJT/CNN)
By WDJT staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WDJT) - A Wisconsin 12-year-old is dead, and another child is injured after a shooting at a birthday party over the weekend.

This Milwaukee-area community is searching for answers.

“I don’t even know what could a 12-year-old possibly do to get killed,” said Damein Shiabazz, whose niece and two grandsons were at the party.

The death of a boy Saturday has many in the area reeling from the loss.

“They just some kids celebrating a 17-year-old girl’s birthday party, and she really didn’t get a chance to celebrate because she’s probably devastated right now, you know?” Shiabazz said.

While officials haven’t released exact details yet, he said he believes the dispute broke out over a pair of designer glasses.

“It’s supposed to be a kid’s party. Why are you bringing a gun to a kid’s party?” Shiabazz said.

According to Bug N Out Lounge owner Amy Thompson, the party took place in a hall upstairs that she rents out with no age limit.

“Parents were here and her aunt. At the front door, they were frisking people, patting them down, making sure no one was coming in with anything. There was guidance up here,” Thompson said.

“You getting checked at the door, but it’s also people sneaking other people in through back doors or whatever,” Shiabazz said.

Both said they’re sending condolences to the victim’s family and hope something changes before more kids get hurt.

“I’m very sorry that this happened, I just, I hope that they catch these kids. I don’t know what’s going on with kids nowadays that you can’t throw a birthday party,” Thompson said.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WDJT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating a crash involving two pickup trucks and a bicycle.
Person on bicycle killed after being struck by pickup truck in Bryan
College Station police are investigating a rollover crash that happened near Post Oak Mall on...
College Station police respond to rollover crash near mall
A photo of the scene submitted to KBTX shows the wreck involved an overturned Jeep and a car...
Harvey Mitchell Parkway reopens following rollover crash
Wind Advisory and High Wind Warnings are in effect late Sunday through early Monday for a large...
WIND ADVISORY for some, gusty for all through pre-sunrise Monday
Class 2A Region IV Champs, Hearne Eagles.
The Lady Eagles head to State for the first time in school history

Latest News

FILE - Marianne Williamson, spiritual adviser and author, plans to challenge President Joe...
Marianne Williamson becomes Democratic primary’s 1st Biden challenger
From clothes and accessories to home décor and one-of-a-kind gifts, K&J Unique Finds is a...
Black History Month: Shop one-of-a-kind pieces at K&J Unique Finds
Maternity Makeover
Maternity Makeover
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks