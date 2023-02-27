Aggies in Eighth Place after Round One of Southern Highlands Collegiate

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The No. 15 Texas A&M men’s golf team finished round one tied for eighth place at the prestigious Southern Highlands Collegiate. The Aggies carded a 1-under, 287 at the par-72, 7,510-yard Southern Highlands Golf Club in Sunday’s action.

William Paysse led the Maroon & White with a 3-under, 69. The senior fired three birdies in a bogeyless round to finish the day tied for 11th place.

Freshman Jaime Montojo is tied for 15th place at 2-under, 70. He logged five birdies on the day, including three on the front nine.

Dallas Hankamer and Daniel Rodrigues shot 2-over, 74 and Sam Bennett finished the round at 3-over, 75.

North Carolina leads the field at 17-under, 271 with Pepperdine in second place at 10-under, 278. Third place (-5) through 14th place (+2) are separated by seven strokes.

Three players are tied atop the leaderboard at 8-under, 64, including Florida’s Yuxin Lin, North Carolina’s Austin Greaser and Pepperdine’s Sam Choi.

The second of the three rounds is slated for Monday. The Aggies tee off on the first hole at 11 a.m. Central paired with TCU and Oklahoma. Live scoring is available at Golfstat.com.

TEXAS A&M SCORES

t-11 William Paysse 69 (-3)

t-15 Jaime Montojo 70 (-2)

t-50 Dallas Hankamer 74 (+2)

t-50 Daniel Rodriguez 74 (+2)

t-61 Sam Bennett 75 (+3)

TEAM SCORES

1 North Carolina 271 (-17)

2 Pepperdine 278 (-10)

t-3 Texas 283 (-5)

t-3 Florida 283 (-5)

5 Illinois 285 (-3)

t-6 New Mexico 286 (-2)

t-6 TCU 286 (-2)

t-8 Texas A&M 287 (-1)

t-8 Oklahoma 287 (-1)

t-8 UNLV 287 (-1)

11 Georgia Tech 288 (E)

12 San Diego State 289 (+1)

t-13 Georgia 290 (+2)

t-13 SMU 290 (+2)

15 UCF 296 (+8)

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head coach Brian Kortan

On the round...

“We did a lot of good things today. We got off to a good start and were in position to shoot a really good score. We didn’t finish well and we gave away a bunch of shots the last few holes. It wasn’t what we were looking for, but in all it’s a good place to build off of. We will look to handle the par 5s better the next two days, as well as having a strong finish to our rounds.”

On the individual performances...

“It was great to see Willie (Paysse) getting back on the course, after missing the beginning of the spring, and shooting a good round. Jaime (Montojo) wasn’t happy finishing the round with a bogey, but he was under par most of the day and had a good round.”

