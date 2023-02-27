Aggies Fall in Road Battle with No. 2 Longhorns

AUSTIN, Texas – The No. 40 Texas A&M men’s tennis team dropped its match with the No. 2 Texas Longhorns, 5-2, Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Texas Tennis Center.

Opening the match with doubles, it was the Longhorns (11-2) who applied the pressure. Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand battled No. 6 Eliot Spizzirri/Cleeve Harper, but came up short on court 1 (2-6). Texas continued its momentum and claimed the second doubles win, and ultimately the doubles point, as Siem Woldeab/Pierre-Yves Bailly snatched the win on court 3 from JC Roddick/Guilio Perego (6-2). The A&M (2-4) pair Kenner Taylor/Pierce Rollins was locked into a battle on court 2 with Micah Braswell/Chih Chi Huang (3-4), however the match was left unfinished as the Longhorns secured the doubles point.

Texas continued its momentum into singles, but a pair of Aggies put on strong performances. No. 57 Raphael Perot on court 2 secured a ranked win over No. 33 Bailly (6-2, 7-5). Luke Casper claimed another win for A&M as he bested Huang on court 5 (5-7, 6-1, 6-3). Despite strong efforts, the Longhorns took victories on the remaining courts and secured the match victory (5-2).

COACHES QUOTES

Head Coach Steve Denton on the today’s dual match…

“I think Texas is a very aggressive team and they had a lot of confidence going into doubles whereas we were kind of on our heels. That propelled them into the first set of singles play. We finally started playing in the second set and that was very pleasing to me but facing a good Texas team, it just wasn’t enough on the day.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies return home for a doubleheader at the Mitchell Tennis Center, Thursday, March 2 versus Lamar and LSU, with first serves are set for 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

MATCH STATS

Singles Matches

No. 61 Schachter – No. 1 Spirzzirri (3-6, 5-7)

No. 57 Perot Def. No. 33 Bailly (6-2, 7-5)

Perego – No. 54 Braswell (3-6, 3-6)

Marson – No. 22 Woldeab (4-6, 6-3, 3-6)

Casper Def. Huang (5-7, 6-1, 6-3)

Ross – McDonald (4-6, 6-7(6))

Doubles Matches

Schachter/Hilderbrand – No. 6 Spizzirri/Harper (2-6)

Roddick/Perego – Woldeab/Bailly (2-6)

Taylor/Rollins – Braswell/Huang (3-4) unfinished

