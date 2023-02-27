Aggies Gear Up for Road Clash vs. Ole Miss

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team seeks to get back on the winning track in an 8 p.m. road matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday at the Pavilion at Ole Miss.

  • With a victory, the Aggies would lock in at least the No. 2 seed at the upcoming SEC Tournament.
  • The Aggies are 3-1 vs. Ole Miss in the Buzz Williams era, with a 1-1 mark against the Rebels in Oxford.
  • Texas A&M leads the all-time series, 9-4, with an 8-4 advantage in SEC play.
  • OM head coach Kermit Davis and Ole Miss “mutually agreed to part ways” on Feb. 24. Davis previously served as Texas A&M head coach in 1990-91.

FEARLESS ‘4′

Sophomore G Wade Taylor IV’ has taken his level of play up a level over the past six games compared to his full season and SEC-only statistics.

Stat                   Last 6 gms    Season     SEC only

Scoring/G          21.7              16.1          16.6

3FG %               .476              .372          .359

3-pointers/G     3.3                2.3            2.3

FT/G                  8.7                4.7            4.9

FTA/G               9.5                5.4            5.3

Minutes/G        33.8              28.3          30.8

SEC-ONLY SCORING LEADERS:

(Sorted by total points)

Rk      Player, School (position)                  Points      Avg.

1.        Brandon Miller, Alabama (F)             329           20.6

2.        Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M (G)      265           16.6

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky (F)           265           16.6

4.        Kobe Brown, Missouri (G-F)              259           17.3

5.        KJ Williams, LSU (F)                           250           15.6

TRENDS & STREAKS:

  • The national leaders in free throws made and attempted, Texas A&M averages 1.5 more FTM/G than any other team in Div. I college basketball.
  • Texas A&M’s tandem of Dexter Dennis and Tyrece “Boots” Radford is the ONLY 6-foot-5 or shorter pair nationally with 700-plus career rebounds each.
  • There are 10 total players in the SEC averaging 13.0+ points and 5.0+ rebounds per game. Texas A&M’s 6-foot-2 Tyrece Radford is the SEC’s only 13.0+/5.0+ player under 6-foot-8.
  • Texas A&M is a SEC-best 20-4 in its last 24 games against SEC opponents (includes SEC tournament).
  • The Aggies are allowing a SEC-low 26.9 first-half points in conference play and have limited opponents to 30 or fewer first half points in 11-of-16 SEC games.
  • Wade Taylor IV has shot 10 or more free throw attempts in each of his past 3 outings. For his 69-game career, WT4 has four total 10+ FTA games.
  • WT4 has a streak of 6 games with 18 or more points, with 20+ points 5 times. He’s had crooked number 3-pointers in 7 of his last 8 games.
  • Tyrece Radford’s 10-game streak of double-digit scoring games was snapped vs. MSST. It was the first time since the CU game on 11/18 that Radford was held without a FG.
  • Taylor and Radford are the SEC’s highest scoring guard tandem in league play at 30.1 points/G
  • Texas A&M is only SEC team with two players hitting better than 50.0% from the field in SEC play (min. 90 FGA): Henry Coleman III (.526) and Julius Marble (.504).
  • The Aggies are 11-1 when SEC Sixth Man of the Year candidate Andersson Garcia logs 5 or more rebounds and 13-2 when he scores 3 or more points.

TRANSLATING BUZZ:

Buzz Williams generally refers to his players by a nickname. Here’s a handy guide:

Javonte Brown = ‘JB’

Henry Coleman = ‘Hank’ or ‘Hen’

Dexter Dennis = ‘Dex’

Andre Gordon = ‘Dre’

Hayden Hefner = ‘H’

Ethan Henderson = ‘E’

Andersson Garcia = ‘Andy’

Jaelyn Lee = ‘J Lee’

Julius Marble = ‘Bug’ or ‘Ju’

Manny Obaseki = ‘Mo’

Erik Pratt = ‘EP’

Tyrece Radford = ‘Boots’

Khalen “KK” Robinson = ‘K’

Ashton Smith = ‘Ash’

Wade Taylor IV = ‘4′

Solomon Washington = ‘Solo’

Davin Watkins = ‘D Baby’

Jordan Williams = ‘Jordan’

FOLLOW THE ACTION:

  • The game will be televised by ESPNU with Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Dane Bradshaw (analyst) on the call.
  • The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

