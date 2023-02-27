Barker Named SEC Freshman of the Week to End Regular Season

KBTX Janiah Barker(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Janiah Barker was named SEC Freshman of the Week to wrap up the regular season, the league announced Monday.

Barker averaged 16.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 57.1% from the field and a perfect 100% from beyond the arc during the final two games of the regular season. This marks the second conference freshman of the week honor for the Marietta, Georgia, native, and she is one of four SEC freshmen to earn the honor multiple times this year.

The freshman standout scored 16 points, going 7-of-13 from the field en route to a 74-67 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats last Thursday. She followed that up with a 17-point outing at Arkansas where she also grabbed six rebounds.

Barker leads all league freshmen this season in scoring (12.8) and is the lone SEC freshman to be leading her team in points per game.

Texas A&M heads to the SEC Tournament where it will take on Vanderbilt at 10 a.m. in the first round.

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women's basketball.

