Black History Month: Shop one-of-a-kind pieces at K&J Unique Finds

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A shop in Hearne is giving the community a bit of everything. From clothes and accessories to home décor and one-of-a-kind gifts, K&J Unique Finds is a place to add to your list. That’s also where you’ll find owners Karen McDade and her husband, James.

“Our business was started because we felt the need to be able to dress up and not have to run to Bryan-College Station every time,” McDade said.

The couple also loves traveling, so the store has pieces from all over including Thailand, Dubai, Mexico and Jamaica.

“When we travel, we bring different stuff back and we make sure we only buy one or two pieces so you don’t have to worry about going somewhere and someone else seeing you in it,” McDade said.

The couple opened the store in December 2019, and the COVID-19 pandemic hit shortly after in March 2020. Through the uncertainties and restrictions, McDade is grateful to still be in business and do what she loves.

“It was all through the grace of God,” McDade said.

McDade and her husband can dress people of all sizes and ages. They have everything from casual to formal wear for ladies and sizes ranging from extra small to 3X. They also have one-of-a-kind accessories like hand-painted purses from India.

“You won’t be able to find these around,” McDade said.

Anything a man needs to get dressed up, K&J Unique Finds has it as well. There’s an array of suit options, casual and dress shirts and slacks along with ties, cuff links and socks.

“If you come in and we don’t have a suit in your size, we can order a suit, and it will be here in five to seven days,” McDade said. “Any color, any size, we can go up to a size 62.”

There are also unique home décor and gift options like a bar set from Mexico and photos from Jamaica and Thailand. In addition, you can find items like men’s and women’s fragrances, candles and signs for your home and office.

“Just a little bit of everything for everyone,” McDade said.

Ten percent of everything earned goes back to McDade’s church scholarship fund.

“For someone else to be able to go and live out their dream,” McDade said.

K&J Unique Finds is located at 110 South Magnolia Street in Hearne. It’s open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also follow the store and see some of its latest pieces on Facebook, Instagram and the website.

