Brief air quality concern as dust moves through the area Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This morning’s cold front brought more than just cooler, drier air to the Brazos Valley. A large plume of dust carried through West Texas has (in much lower concentration) started to filter into the area as of Monday morning. Stepping outside, you’ll notice a dull, brown/gray haze and may even smell a dusty smell for the next several hours.

Air Quality: According to AirNow, a division of TCEQ, the dust is thick enough in the Brazos Valley to give us the orange classification (unhealthy for sensitive groups) through at least the remainder of the morning.

Air quality over the Brazos Valley (& much of North/Central Texas) is NOT good this morning.



West Texas/New Mexico's dirt plume has #bcstx & majority of the west/north reaches of the area as UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS.



At the least, itchy eyes & noses for many pic.twitter.com/FqCgwKtkma — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) February 27, 2023

Those with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children are advised to shorten amount of time outdoors, or choose less strenuous activities when forced to be outdoors. Seasonal allergy sufferers may also have itchy, watery eyes and some sneezing.

Air quality should slowly improve throughout the day as dust either lifts or settles (onto surfaces, like your car and buildings), and is not expected to be an issue after this morning, but especially after today.

The NEXT frontal system moving through Thursday evening into Friday will bring another potential for some more dusty skies ahead of the weekend.

